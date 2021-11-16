The Franklin Fire Department is hosting the 14th Annual Christmas Toy and Clothing Drive through Dec. 5.
Gift requests from more than 300 Williamson County children are hanging on the holiday fire hydrant displays across the city, offering community members the opportunity to give back this holiday season.
Requests can be found outside of all of the Franklin fire stations, inside of the Franklin Fire Headquarters inside of City Hall and inside of Macy's at the CoolSprings Galleria.
All anyone has to do is select a gift request card from one of the displays, purchase the single items requested on the card and return the new, unwrapped gift with the card to one of the gift request locations by Dec. 5.
Monetary donations are also accepted at the Franklin Fire Department collection stations or via PayPal. Checks should be made payable to Franklin Firefighters Charities. All contributions are tax deductible.
For more information, please contact the Franklin Fire Department at (615) 791-3270 or visit www.FranklinFirefightersCharities.org
Collection Stations:
- Station 1 – 500 New Highway 96 West
- Station 2 – 907 Murfreesboro Road
- Station 3 – 298 Mallory Station Road
- Station 4 – 2039 Fieldstone Parkway
- Station 5 – 215 Noah Drive
- Station 6 – 1061 Cool Springs Boulevard
- Station 7 – 1972 John Fitzgerald Drive
- Station 8 – 200 Front Street
- City Hall – Franklin Fire Headquarters (2nd Avenue side of the building at the flagpole entrance)
- Macy’s in the CoolSprings Galleria mall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.