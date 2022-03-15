A Franklin house fire sent a firefighter to the hospital on Tuesday night, while one pet, a dog, was killed in the accident and another was injured.
According to a Franklin Fire Department news release, the 3,000-square foot single-story home sustained fire damage to the attic, with heavy smoke coming from the eaves on each side of the house.
Crews were dispatched to the St. Stephens Way home at 7:14 p.m. after a neighbor called 911.
No one was home at the time of the blaze besides the dogs, with the surviving dog having been treated at the scene by a firefighter with pet medical equipment before being transported to an emergency veterinary clinic.
One unidentified firefighter was transported to Williamson Medical Center for treatment for a “minor injury.”
The fire caused an estimated $300,000 worth of damage and the incident remains under investigation.
