The Franklin Fire Department responded to a house fire on Pebble Springs Drive on Monday morning.
The department said that a fire started after the homeowner attempted to jump start a vehicle in the home's driveway.
According to an FFD news release, crews from both Franklin and Brentwood Fire and Rescue were dispatched at approximately 9:05 a.m. where they were able to contain the fire to the home's connected garage after it spread from the vehicles.
Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris said in the news release that a neighbor reported hearing several loud explosions before they saw the two vehicles engulfed in flames.
No one was injured in the incident but were uninjured, but the department estimated damage at $70,000 to the two vehicles and home.
