The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two people who they suspect in the burglary of three businesses in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 10.
According to an FPD news release, detectives believe that cash was the target of the burglaries, but no information was released about how much money may have been stolen from Wilder Boutique, Frothy Monkey and the Juice Bar, all of which are located in downtown Franklin, and all of which had their windows broken with rocks.
FPD announced that two unidentified Black males in a black Honda Civic are considered suspects in the incidents, and now police are hoping that the public can identify them. Currently, no security camera footage of the two men has been released.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incidents call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or by submitting an anonymous eTip here where they may be eligible for an unspecified cash reward.
