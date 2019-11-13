The Kiwanis Club of Historic Downtown Franklin will hold its annual Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade in downtown Franklin Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “Holiday Heroes.”
In addition to trophies for the best Scout entry, best nonprofit and best commercial, new trophy categories are best band; the Holiday Spirit award presented to the entry that personifies holiday spirit, originality and ingenuity; the Kids Choice award presented to a children’s organization or school; and the best marching/walking/or dance group.
A grand prize trophy will also be presented to the entry that has the strongest representation of the parade theme “Holiday Heroes,” and has a strong holiday theme. All trophy winners must also be compliant with all parade rules.
Businesses and individuals can also become parade sponsors and will receive special parade benefits that, depending upon sponsorship level, may include reserved VIP seating in front of the Franklin Theatre, VIP staging at the front of the parade, a custom banner carried in front of your parade entry, parade registration fees waived, and name recognition on the electronic crawl at the Franklin Theatre.
All sponsors will also have their name imprinted on candy bags that will be distributed to children along the parade route.
For more information about becoming a parade sponsor or for additional parade information, including parade rules, contact franklintnkiwanis@gmail.com.
Click here to register to be in the parade and for more information.
