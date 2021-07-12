The Franklin Lions Club showed its support of community youth by presenting Franklin High School student Leah Fletcher with the Jim Stephenson-Bill Garrett Memorial Scholarship of $2,500 for continued education.
The scholarship was established in 1996 to honor two longtime members of the club.
The Lions presented Fletcher with the scholarship last week at their weekly meeting at Connor’s restaurant. Fletcher is passionate about her volunteer service with Hacienda of Hope in Tabacundo, Ecuador, Young Life, beautification efforts at the Lion’s Sensory Garden for the Blind and several other charitable organizations. She plans to attend the University of Alabama.
“Leah has set an excellent example for fellow students to follow,” Bobby Cook, scholarship committee chair, said. “Our motto is ‘We Serve,’ and Leah, in addition to her academic and leadership pursuits, has found many ways to serve the community.”
A second scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Brooke Wheeler of Franklin High School, who will be attending Samford University in the fall. This scholarship was established in memory of Sarah Cook, a longtime nurse who served for several years at the Williamson Medical Center. Wheeler has volunteered at WMC and hopes to one day be a labor and delivery nurse practitioner.
In addition to eye screenings, the club conducts a variety of projects and events, including Franklin on the Fourth, and volunteer opportunities with One Gen Away and with American Red Cross Community Blood Drives.
The Franklin Lions Club meets each Tuesday at noon at Connors Steak & Seafood. For more information or to get involved with the Franklin Lions Club, contact membership chair Millard Jefferson at http://[email protected] or visit franklinlionsclub.com.
