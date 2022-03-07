A Franklin man accused of shooting and killing another Franklin man in October 2021 is now facing a second degree murder charge after he was indicted upgraded charges by a Williamson County Grand Jury.
28-year-old Brenton Tyrez Johnson was initially charged with criminal homicide but is now charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault resulting in the death of another and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon following the February 2022 indictment.
As previously reported, Johnson is accused of the October 2021 shooting death of 57-year-old Guillermo Leon, who lived on Reveille Court where the shooting occurred.
The Tennessee State Code defines criminal homicide as "the unlawful killing of another person," encompassing several charges including second degree murder.
According to an affidavit filed with the Williamson County Circuit Criminal Court, Franklin Police Department officers responded to the scene at 5:20 p.m. where they found Leon lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head, along with a Glock handgun near Leon in the grass.
Leon's unidentified son told an FPD detective that he and his father had just returned home after finishing a landscaping job when Leon accidentally backed into another vehicle in a driveway.
That's when Leon's son told the detective that a group of people across the street began to laugh, causing Leon to become "upset" and approach the men "with his arms out and hands open, saying 'What's up?"
"One of the men, later identified as Brenton Johnson, pulled a handgun from his waistband, said something, and then fired one shot at Mr. Leon," the affidavit reads.
According to the affidavit, following the reading of his miranda rights, Johnson admitted to a detective that he shot Leon after he pulled the gun and "told him to stay away," something that Johnson said Leon ignored and continued to approach him.
Johnson was initially arrested on the night of the shooting where he was booked in jail on a $400,000 bond and has since bonded out.
He is now scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on March 28.
