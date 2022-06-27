This story has been updated with a correct image of Mr. Warren. The Williamson Home Page regrets this error.
A Franklin man has been identified as one of six people who were killed in a West Virginia helicopter crash last week.
51-year-old Dr. Kevin Warren, a Research Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering at Vanderbilt University, was killed along with two West Virginia men, a Florida woman, a North Carolina man and a Texas man in the crash. A Vietnam War-era Bell UH-1B helicopter they were flying in crashed on a rural road in Logan, West Virginia, on Wednesday, June 22, according to reporting by the Logan Banner.
The local flight was a part of the annual Huey Reunion event, which was operated by MARPAT Aviation from June 21-26 and involved helicopter rides.
According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but a report says that the helicopter was the last planned flight for the day when it departed Logan County Airport before crashing some 3.7 miles away at approximately 4:57 p.m.
“Much of the wreckage was consumed in a post-crash fire,” the NTSB said in a news release, adding that the route for the fatal flight was different from the tour paths that had been flown earlier that day.
The helicopter did not have and was not required to have a voice or data recorder. That was recovered on Friday and was transported to a secure facility for the remainder of the investigation, which is expected to produce a preliminary crash report in the next two weeks.
Vanderbilt Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs C. Cybele Raver sent out an email to the Vanderbilt staff about the "devastating loss for the Vanderbilt community."
"Kevin was a longtime member of the Vanderbilt community, having earned master’s degrees in chemistry and electrical engineering from the university as well as his doctorate in electrical engineering. Kevin began his employment with Vanderbilt as a Senior Research Engineer in 2003 and assumed his current faculty role in 2020," the email reads in part.
"Through his work in the Vanderbilt University Institute for Space and Defense Electronics, Kevin performed extensive research into the development and application of novel radiation effects related error rate prediction methods for microelectronics in terrestrial, atmospheric, and space environments."
According to The Daily Mail, the helicopter had also previously been featured in several films including Die Hard and The Rock. On Saturday, a memorial service was held for the victims of the crash.
No funeral arrangements for Warren have been made public at this time.
