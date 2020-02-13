The Franklin Police Department announced the arrest of Corzell Esmon, 44, of Franklin, after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend and another woman on Friday night.
According to a news release, FPD officers arrived at a home after Esmon reportedly hit his ex-girlfriend in the face and then hit another woman in the head who came to her aid.
Esmon fled the scene before officers arrived, but was located and arrested for the assault on Monday.
Esmon, a convicted felon, is charged with two counts of assault and is currently held in the Williamson County Jail on a $200,000 bond, and has a court date of Feb. 20.
The Franklin Police Department offers information to help victims of domestic violence here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.