A Franklin man has been arrested and charged with two counts of invasion of privacy; reasonable expectation of privacy (victim under 13), and two counts of invasion of privacy; reasonable expectation of privacy.
Police said that he was caught peeping over bathroom stalls in a women's restroom inside of King's Bowl in Cool Springs on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Police said that the three unidentified victims included a 12-year-old and 14-year-old girl and their mother.
According to an FPD news release, 46-year-old Jose Alfredo Torres Medina, of Franklin, was identified after witnesses reported his license plate number from a gold-colored van he was driving.
He was later arrested outside of his Franklin home and has since been released on a $9,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in Williamson County General Sessions Criminal Court on Sept. 22.
