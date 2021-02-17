The Franklin Police Department arrested a Franklin man who they said was intoxicated and crashed his vehicle into a ditch before it burst into flames.
According to an FPD news release, 22-year-old Landon Wilkinson crashed the vehicle into a ditch off of Harpeth Drive near W. Main Street around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police arrived and located Wilkinson who was on foot after his vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the incident.
Police said that Wilkinson was intoxicated and was carrying a handgun in his pocket at the time of his arrest.
Wilkinson was charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, failure to exercise due care and leaving the scene of a crash.
He remains jailed on a $12,000 bond and is due in court on May 25.
