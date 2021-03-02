The Williamson County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Franklin man they said was in possession of more than over 3,000 images and/or videos of child sexual abuse.
According to the WCSO news release, the WCSO Internet Crime Against Children Task Force seized several electronic devices from 50-year-old Phillip Anderson after agents began an investigation into a tip that child sexual abuse material was being distributed via the internet.
WCSO ICAC used their Electronics Detection Dogs K-9, Remi in the digital forensic examiners' investigation and search warrant executed at Anderson's Franklin home.
Anderson was charged with four counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and three charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, and has since been released from the Williamson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
No additional information about the case has been released.
"The WCSO-ICAC Task Force works daily to ensure the safety and security of children in our community," the news release reads, adding that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has seen a 300% rise in tips concerning online child sexual exploitation since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Law enforcement asks that anyone with information related to online child sexual exploitation contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline, and tips related to incidents in Williamson County should also be submitted to the WCSO Tip411 line, or by calling Williamson County Crime Stoppers at (615)794-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.