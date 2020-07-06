Corderro Lee, 23, of Franklin has been charged in a Friday morning shooting in Franklin.
According to a news release, Lee has been charged with Felony Reckless Endangerment and Aggravated Assault, as well as with Failure to Appear on previous unrelated charges. Lee is currently held in the Williamson County Jail on a $78,500 bond and is due in court on July 7.
No one was injured in the July 3 shooting that police say saw Lee emerge from bushes on Liberty Pike near Sycamore Drive around 4 a.m. and fire several shots at an unidentified man who was walking.
