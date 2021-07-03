The Metro Nashville Police Department announced the arrest of an 18-year-old Franklin man who they said launched a firework mortar at a police helicopter.
According to an MNPD Tweet, John Schmid was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and one count of felony reckless endangerment.
Police did not release much information about the incident, but said that just after midnight on the morning of Saturday, July 3, the firework mortar was shot at the helicopter which they said was just 500 feet off the ground.
MNPD said that the helicopter was flying over a Haywood Lane parking lot "as part of a street racing initiative."
Schmid is currently jailed on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, July 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.