A Franklin man was one of 17 people arrested last week that Metro Nashville Police said attempted to have sex with a 16-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover officer.
According to an MNPD news release, the two-day undercover operation resulted in the arrest of 37-year-old Sourabh Verma, of Franklin, as well as the arrests of the following people.
23-year-old Dwayne Small Jr., 24-year-old Jack Davenport, 36-year-old Fredy Padilla and 35-year-old Chhatra Bhujel, all of Nashville; 35-year-old Eleazar Ramirez, 41-year-old Terrance Green, both of Smyrna; 21-year-old Jaykumar Patel, 21, of Murfreesboro; 49-year-old Rex Stone, of Lebanon; 46-year-old Michael Corsaro, of Hendersonville; 63-year-old Robert Ambrose, of Bon Aqua; 30-year-old Abraham Sanchez, of Clarksville; 26-year-old Joshua Haines, of Dowelltown; 38-year-old Adolpho Ramirez, of Crossville; 45-year-old Shontez Brown, of Notasulga, AL; 30-year-old Byombe Issa, of Bowling Green, KY.
All of the listed suspects were charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act.
35-year-old Barry Gardner, of Nashville was also charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act as well as possession with of cocaine and a gun.
The joint operation was conducted by MNPD's human trafficking detectives with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations, with the stings taking place on Thursday and Friday, June 24-25.
According to that news release, the men arrived at an undisclosed hotel in the area of Donelson Pike and Royal Parkway in response to an internet ad. Those men were then arrested after allegedly entering a room and exchanging money for sex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.