A 21-year-old Franklin man was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after he allegedly shot into an occupied home in early August and now his case has been bound over to a grand jury.
Xavier Quintae Starnes was arrested on Aug. 13 and charged with reckless endangerment -- discharge firearm into an occupied habitat, which allegedly took place on Aug. 8.
According to the affidavit filed with the Williamson County General Sessions Criminal Court, the incident began when Franklin Police Officers were dispatched to Meadowlawn Court around 7:55 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, following a shots fired call where the unidentified occupant of the home found a bullet on the bathroom floor of the home.
Officers found three bullet holes in the home, with one bullet hitting the house's gutter and the other two rounds striking a bathroom and living room window.
According to the affidavit, the incident began when Starnes' unidentified cousin was hanging out at the Meadowlawn home the night before and got into an argument with one of the residents of the home over unspecified racial comments.
Starnes' cousin left the Meadowlawn home and went to Starnes' home where he told him about the argument before falling asleep inside his vehicle.
The affidavit states that the man later awoke in the vehicle which was being driven by Starnes and stopped outside of the Meadowlawn home. Starnes allegedly told his cousin to stay down and began firing a gun at the home.
One occupant of the Meadowlawn home was awakened around 2:30 a.m. but didn't see anything outside of the house, and it wasn't until hours later that someone realized that the house had been hit by gunfire.
No injuries were reported, and Starnes was the only person charged in the incident.
Starnes was booked in the Williamson County Jail on a $30,000 bond, and now his case will come before a Williamson County Grand Jury who will decide whether Starnes will be indicted on the charge or any other additional criminal offenses.
