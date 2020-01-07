A Franklin man is facing several charges after attempting to evade officers early Sunday morning on I65 near Cool Springs.
Franklin police say that 31-year-old Lucas Jenkins was traveling a high rate of speed, but eventually pulled over the Murfreesboro Road exit ramp.
At the exit ramp, an officer got out of her vehicle to approach and Jenkins sped away, police say. "The officer caught back up with Jenkins a short time later and determined he was impaired," a release from FPD reads. "A loaded handgun was found in the vehicle next to Jenkins."
Jenkins claimed to be a sergeant with another law enforcement agency during his arrest, and that was later determined to be false.
Jenkins was charged with with DUI, Failure to Maintain a Lane, Felony Evading, Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated, Criminal Impersonation, Filing a False Report, Open Container and having an outdated driver’s license.
He is free on a $33,000 bond. He is due in court Jan. 16.
