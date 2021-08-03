A Franklin man has been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury after police said he pulled a knife on his mother and carjacked a woman in January.
36-year-old Clay Kintez Andrew was indicted on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, criminal trespassing, carjacking, evading arrest while operating a motor vehicle, driving with a cancelled/suspended/revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and assault against a first responder following the Jan. 21, 2021, incident.
According to an affidavit filed with the Williamson County General Sessions Court, around 5 p.m. on Jan. 21, Spring Hill Police Department officers were dispatched to a Thompson's Stations home in order to issue a trespassing order against Andrews who was at his mother's home.
Andrews left without incident, but returned to his mother's home later in the evening and entered the house without her consent.
Police allege in the affidavit that Andrews pulled a butcher knife which placed his mother in fear for her life.
The court documents allege that Andrews fled the scene before SHPD officers returned to the home, and when police arrived, Andrew's mother was packing up her grandchildren in order to leave the home.
It's unclear exactly what time Andrews allegedly returned to the home, or if the grandchildren mentioned in the affidavit are Andrew's children.
Franklin Police were contacted by SHPD for mutual aid in searching for Andrews, who at the time lived in Franklin. At approximately 7:32 p.m. officers responded to the scene of a carjacking in the parking lot of the Cool Springs Bed Bath and Beyond by a man matching Andrew's description.
The affidavit details that the carjacking suspect, who police later identified as Andrews, approached a vehicle and opened the door and asked the unidentified female driver for a lighter.
When the woman refused, Andrews allegedly told her that he would just take her car and pulled her from the vehicle and threw her to the ground.
That woman was then struck by the vehicle as it backed up, and police said that she grabbed the handle of the door and was dragged by the car for an unknown distance, resulting in visible but unspecified injuries to her.
Some 10 minutes later the stolen car was spotted near Andrew's mother's home, and SHPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but according to the affidavit, Andrews fled "at a high rate of speed" before crashing into a skid steer near Lantana Drive and Danes Drive before bailing from the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
Andrew's was soon arrested by an SHPD officer and allegedly bit the leg of one officer causing unspecified injuries.
Andrew's case was bound over to a Williamson County Grand Jury who indicted Andrews in July.
Andrews was booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $185,000 and was arraigned in court on July 28 where he pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.