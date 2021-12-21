A Franklin man has been indicted on two sex crimes against a minor after prosecutors allege that he engaged in sexual activity in front of an 8-year-old child.
According to an affidavit filed with the Williamson County General Sessions Court, 34-year-old Gabriel Morales Mendoza was investigated by the Franklin Police Department and then charged in November for what police said was an September incident.
Earlier this month a Williamson County Grand Jury returned a two-count indictment against Mendoza with the charges of solicitation of a minor to commit aggravated sexual battery and solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to court documents, Mendoza was booked in the Williamson County Jail on a $200,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in court in March, but no mugshot was available.
