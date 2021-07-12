A Franklin man has been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury on multiple sex crimes against a teen.
Kwane Lee Banks, 30, has been charged with five counts of rape, five counts of aggravated statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to the indictment, the 11-count indictment was filed in June, and alleges that Banks had a variety of sexual contact with an unidentified 13-year-old victim numerous times between October 2019-October 2020, when Banks would have been 28 and 29 years old.
Banks was arrested by the Franklin Police Department on June 28, and jailed on a $100,000 bond.
Banks was arraigned on the charges on Monday, but due to the nature of the alleged crimes and the age of the victim, no further information about the case was immediately available.
