A Franklin man has been indicted on vehicular homicide charges in a December 2021 crash that killed another Franklin man and seriously injured the man’s wife.
According to the grand jury indictment filed with the Williamson County Circuit Criminal Court, 30-year-old Phillip Andrew Cadle has been charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide by intoxication (.08% or greater), vehicular homicide by recklessness, vehicular assault, vehicular assault by intoxication (.08% or greater), reckless aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, driving under the influence (.08% or greater), driving under the influence (.20% or greater), and failure to maintain lane (opposing traffic.)
That crash resulted in the death of 92-year-old Leslie Louis Thompson just two days later and caused “serious bodily injury” to Thompson’s wife, Mary Ann Thompson.
No further information about the case has been made public at this time.
