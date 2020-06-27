The Franklin Police Department are investigating an early morning shooting on Saturday that killed a 26-year-old Franklin man.
According to a news release, officers responded to a call of a shooting on Edgewood Boulevard at approximately 2:07 a.m. where they found the unidentified man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said that they issued aid to the man, but he died at the scene.
Police have not released any information about a suspect or motive in the shooting, but are urging residents with security cameras to check for footage that might help with the investigation.
FPD is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, and it can be contacted at (615)-794-2513.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000, submit an anonymous tip online here, or by texting the keyword 615FPD and their anonymous tip to 847411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.