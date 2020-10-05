A 29-year-old Franklin man was killed in a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 65 North.
According to a Metro Nashville Police Department news release, the single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m., but as of Monday afternoon the driver's identification has not yet been released by the Davidson County Medical Examiner.
According to the release, the preliminary investigation shows that the 2019 Mazda CX-5 north on I-65 North in Madison when for unknown reasons it left the roadway and struck a concrete block used for mounting interstate signage.
Police said that the vehicle was quickly engulfed in flames, and that unidentified man died at the scene of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.