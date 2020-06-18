A Franklin man was killed in an early morning crash on Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on North Carothers Parkway.
According to a news release by the Franklin Police Department, the body of 37-year-old Chantel Britman, of Franklin, was found by a FPD officer just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday after he was ejected from a wrecked vehicle.
The preliminary investigation indicates that Britman’s 2010 Lexus was traveling north on North Carothers Parkway between Ovation Parkway and Southstar Drive, when, for unknown reasons, the car struck the curb, traveled up an embankment and rolled over several times, ejecting and killing Britman.
