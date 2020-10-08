The driver killed in Sunday’s 12:50 a.m. single-vehicle crash on I-65 North has been identified by the Metro Nashville Police Department as Vincent Raymond Ciesielski, Jr., 29, of Franklin.
Police say the preliminary investigation shows that Ciesielski was driving a 2019 Mazda CX-5 north on I-65 North in Madison when, for reasons unknown, he left the roadway and struck a concrete block used for mounting interstate signage.
The vehicle was quickly engulfed in flames and Ciesielski died at the scene.
