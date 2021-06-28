A Franklin man pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by recklessness on Friday in connection with a 2020 traffic crash that killed his friend.
48-year-old John L. Clark was initially charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide by intoxication following a April 10, 2020, single-vehicle crash that killed his passenger and friend, 57-year-old John “Tommy” Goodgame, of Franklin.
Clark pleaded guilty to the lesser charge as part of a plea deal with prosecutors and received a six-year prison sentence which was suspended of supervised probation following a six month jail sentence which Clark began following his appearance in court on Friday.
Clark is also required to complete an in-patient treatment program following his release, is prohibited from consuming any alcohol or non-prescribed drugs, will be required to complete 300 hours of community service and will have his driver's license suspended for three years.
All other charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.
The prosecution read both the facts of the case, which had the case proceeded to trial, would have been presented to a jury.
That April 2020 crash saw a truck that was driven by Clark exit the roadway on Harpeth-Peytonsville Road near Broken Ridge Hollow Lane where it went into a ditch, jumped a driveway and collided with a utility pole.
Neither Clark, nor Goodgame were wearing seatbelts, and Clark was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries, while Goodgame was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene, and a search warrant was obtained for a sample of Clark’s blood. Prosecutors said a test showed blood alcohol content of .184 which far exceeded the legal limit of .08.
The prosecution then read a letter written to Clark by a family member of the victim, which expressed support for Clark and his hopeful rehabilitation and treatment, while acknowledging the loss of Goodgame to his family and friends.
“He was truly one-of-a-kind, and we are heartbroken,” the letter reads in part. “I’m not saying this to shame you, I say this to inspire you. Dad believed that everyone had the ability to change. Please don’t let his death be in vain, and take this opportunity to change and get sober and help others, to get back, and to be the best father you can be to your daughter. We are rooting for you.”
“That letter represents a lot of different things, but it represents to me how gracious this family is,” Judge Michael Binkley said to Clark. “That’s not to take away the agony that you suffered as a result of this very, very tragic accident. I know, as I’m sitting here, that what occurred that day will be with you the rest of your life, I understand that, too -- It’s all very tragic."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.