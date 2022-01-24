A Franklin man was sentenced to five years of probation after accepting a plea deal for a 2020 incident that saw him punch a woman in the face before stabbing a man in the arm on a Franklin recreation trail.
Casey Andrew Majors was arrested on the evening of April 28, 2020, and was first arraigned on the charges in a Williamson County General Sessions Court in May 2020. He was indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury in September of 2020 on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault (bodily injury) and assault, (threat of bodily injury.)
On Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, Majors entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors which saw him plead guilty to aggravated assault and simple assault. He saw all other charges dropped as part of the agreement.
Majors was facing five years in prison and 11 months and 29 days in jail for the two offenses, but per the deal, those sentences were suspended to supervised probation which run currently for an effective five-year probationary period.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, the charges stem from the 2020 incident where Majors was traveling down the Franklin greenway recreation path behind Bicentennial Park on a bike and "came into contact" with a woman who was walking down the path with a puppy.
The affidavit doesn't detail exactly what was said or done to lead to the altercation, but it resulted in Majors punching a woman in the eye and using a knife to cut the arm of a man who attempted to break up the altercation.
That man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, and as a part of Majors' plea agreement, he will also pay the man $3,635.38 in restitution.
Majors will also be barred from having contact with the victims or using the park, and be subject to a mental health assessment.
The case was delayed in part due to systemic delays sparked by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Majors having retained a different legal representation during the course of his case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.