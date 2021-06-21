A Franklin man was sentenced to nine years in prison on Monday following a 2019 investigation into narcotics and weapons charges.
28-year-old Marcellous Deshawn Robertson appeared in a Williamson County courtroom on Monday where he accepted a plea deal with prosecutors that saw Robertson plead guilty to possession of cocaine in the amount of .5 grams or more with intent to sell or deliver, and two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon with a drug offense.
An additional count of possession of a weapon and possession of drugs in a school zone were dropped as part of the deal.
According to prosecutors, in 2019, FPD was tipped off about a home on Hill Drive where they said that illegal drugs were being distributed, and on August 2, 2019, officers executed a search warrant that was owned by Robertson.
Police reportedly found more than .5 grams of cocaine, although the exact amount they seized was not disclosed, as well as drug paraphernalia including scales and plastic bags.
A Williamson County Grand Jury then indicted Robertson in June 2020.
Robertson has been incarcerated in West Tennessee State Penitentiary and was transferred to court by two TDOC agents, and according to the state’s inmate search engine, Robertson has been serving a six year sentence, also for a cocaine charge, following his 2014 conviction also in a Williamson County court.
TDOC lists Robertson’s eligible release date as April 27, 2021, and it’s unclear when and why he was released early, prior to the 2019 FPD investigation.
Robertson’s nine year sentence and two three-year sentences are to run concurrently, meaning that that time will all be served at the same time, and he will receive jail credit for his time spent in the Williamson County Jail.
Robertson was also ordered to pay $3,000 to go to the Franklin Police Department’s drug fund, and surrender all weapons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.