A Franklin man pleaded guilty in the 2018 beating death of his father in a Williamson County Court on Friday.
Maurice Anthony Blackmun, who was 33 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault resulting in death as part of a plea deal with prosecutors which saw the charge of first degree murder dropped as part of the deal.
Blackmun was sentenced to eight years in prison.
As previously reported, in 2018, Blackmun turned himself into the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office after he was identified by WCSO as the suspect in the August 2018 beating death of his father, 53-year-old Harlis Blackmun, at the Lula Lane home that the two shared.
Blackmun has been incarcerated in the Williamson County Jail since his arrest and appeared virtually before Judge Joseph Woodruff via webcam on Friday.
Prosecutors described the incident and subsequent facts that they would have presented to a jury had the case gone to trial, detailing that on the night of Aug. 19, 2018, Blackmun called 911 to report a medical incident involving his father who was unresponsive on a couch.
There had been a neighborhood fish fry earlier in the day, and according to testimony provided by several children who were spending the night at the Blackmun’s residence, they heard Blackmun beating on his father who was calling out for help.
Prosecutors said that Blackmun also admitted to another person at the scene that he had attacked his father.
First responders found the victim unresponsive with visible injuries on the couch, and the medical examiner determined that the cause of death was blunt trauma and that the manner of death was homicide.
