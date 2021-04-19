A Franklin man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday for shooting a man last year in Franklin before fleeing from police.
Tijan Kabba, who was 21 when he shot an injured a man on March 18, 2020, pleaded guilty to attempted second degree murder, evading arrest in a vehicle and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon as part of a plea deal.
Additional charges of assault with bodily injury, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed and evading arrest were dismissed as part of the deal.
Kabba was sentenced to eight years in prison for the attempted murder charge, two years in prison for the evading arrest charge and a two year prison sentence for the reckless endangerment charge. These sentences will run concurrently with each other, meaning that Kabba will serve a total of eight years in prison.
However, this will run consecutively with pending criminal cases alleging robbery and theft in Davidson County which are in litigation, meaning that Kabba’s eight year sentence will be in addition to any sentence he is given in Davidson County.
Prosecutors laid out the facts of the case, detailing that at approximately 2 p.m. on March 18, 2020, Franklin Police Officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of 1110 West Main Street, which has two businesses, Mckelvey's Market and Thrifty Tula.
Police were able to find a surveillance video recording of Kabba and an 18-year-old man arguing over a missing cell phone that then became a physical fight.
Kabba shot the victim in the leg with a 40 caliber pistol and fired two more times at the victim before fleeing the scene.
As previously reported, police witnessed Kabba flee the scene in a vehicle that eventually struck another vehicle and jumped several curbs before Kabba fled on foot where he was arrested in a residential area near Liberty Pike and Royal Oaks Boulevard, approximately 3 miles away.
In addition to his prison sentence, Kabba was also ordered to pay $672 in restitution to the owner of the vehicle that he stuck with his vehicle.
Police said that an unidentified female juvenile was in the car when Kabba fled and was questioned and released to a parent.
Kabba was also initially charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault of the juvenile for not allowing her to leave the vehicle immediately following the shooting and for allegedly punching her in the face, but those charges were eventually dropped.
He also plead guilty to two charges from two separate cases that originated inside of the Williamson County jail where Kabba has been held since his 2020 arrest.
