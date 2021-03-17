A Franklin Man pleaded guilty to several sex crimes against a child earlier this month stemming from his 2019 arrest.
Christopher Latrail Belcher, 43, was initially charged with attempted rape, two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, two counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of minor with more than 50 images following a fall 2019 indictment by a Williamson County Grand Jury.
According to prosecutors, Belcher had been in a relationship with a family member of the unidentified female victim who was 13-years-old at the time of the abuse.
That abuse included Belcher’s inappropriate touching of the girl, including attempted sexual penetration and photographing her on several occasions from August 2018 through February 2019. Investigators were able to tie Belcher to the crime through the collection of DNA evidence.
According to court documents, Belcher, as part of a plea deal, plead guilty to the attempted rape charge, one count of sexual battery by an authority figure, and an amended version of count six, unlawful photography of a minor, with all other charges dropped as part of the plea deal.
Belcher was sentenced to six years in state prison for both the attempted rape and sexual battery charges separately, and to 11 months and 29 days in jail for the unlawful photography charge.
Since Belcher has been incarcerated since his arrest, he has already served his county jail time and all of his sentences will be served concurrently, meaning that he will serve approximately six years in prison at 30 percent, which means that he could be eligible for parole after about two years in prison.
In addition to his prison sentence, Belcher will also be added to the sex offender registry and will be on community supervision for life.
