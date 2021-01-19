While Franklin Mayor Ken Moore has seen his fair share of challenges since becoming mayor in 2011, perhaps no year has proved as challenging as 2020.
Despite the unique difficulties that go with running a city during a pandemic, 2020 still saw Franklin break ground on a number of projects, and its response to the pandemic was something Moore said he was proud of.
In this interview with the Home Page, Moore broke down what he saw as both the city's greatest challenges and accomplishments in 2020, as well as his outlook on what the future holds.
Questions from the Home Page are paraphrased
What do you feel was Franklin's largest accomplishment in 2020?
I don't know if I can narrow it [down] to one thing, but I think that despite the pandemic, we continued to be recognized as a significant place to live, work, raise a family, and also retire.
We got two 'top tens' from Money Magazine, and then we were named an All-American City, so all that in the face of the pandemic. Then add on top of that that we expected a significant downturn in our revenue, and as it turned out, we ended up very flat as far as our revenue for the last fiscal year. So I think those are a reflection of how well the city plans and works to do the right thing to keep Franklin a great place to live, work and raise a family.
What ideals do you and your fellow aldermen hold that you feel sees Franklin continue to see nationwide recognition?
First of all, we have a very transparent city government. Secondly, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are really good about listening to the citizens of Franklin - they may not agree with some of the comments, but they're always open to listen and hear the concerns of the citizens, and I think that's a great attribute for this board.
This board works really well together - that doesn't mean they always agree on things - but after they've worked through whatever the issue is, they're ready to move onto the next issue.
Planning, planning, planning - for today, tomorrow and about 10 years out is kind of a reflection of what this board and this city government is.
What do you consider to be among the greatest infrastructure accomplishments in 2020?
The fact that Mack Hatcher continues to move forward at a good pace, and that we continue to look like we're on schedule as far as the new wastewater plant.
What you have to look at also is we've got a lot of capitol projects in the pipeline that are in various stages; Franklin Road started, we're getting close to starting right-of-way acquisition on [East McEwen Drive Phase 4], we continue to work on moving forward on Columbia Avenue. Just lots of projects that are in various phases continued to move forward.
What will be the city's largest focus in 2021?
I think the focus is going to be to continue to plan in all aspects of city government, whether its finances, our capitol projects... that's going to be the focus of this board. The fact that we plan out so far in advance, it's probably not fair to say this [or that] is our focus on this capitol project this year.
The design of City Hall... current City Hall is old, it's not feasible to revive it with a remodel, it's something that needs to be torn down and build a new City Hall. It's a building that no longer fits into the context of Main Street and the Square. It's outlived its usefulness.
What were the largest challenges in dealing with the pandemic in 2020?
I think our biggest challenge has been the fact that there's been so many mixed messages, whether it's on a federal [or] state level, so there's been a lot of confusion.
Probably the biggest single issue has been confusion about transmission of the virus and protection with the use of face coverings. I think the fact that there's been an inconsistent application of enforcement of a mask mandate has created some problem for us.
The county lines are on a map, they have nothing to do with what people are doing, so people are back and forth across those county lines. This uptick that we're seeing right now as far as cases is very concerning.
I think we're fortunate that we now have a couple vaccines and those are being rolled out. I encourage people to take the vaccine whenever the category they fall into becomes available - I plan on taking it whenever it becomes available to me.
How do you go about balancing public safety and respecting personal choice?
I've made a lot of decision during this pandemic; Franklin was one of the first cities to shut things down. That was a hard decision, and I think it was the right decision to make back then.
There's a lot of things that people feel infringed on, but I think I would encourage people to also look upon how what they're doing affects other people in our community, and not be selfish when it comes to willingness to do the right thing such as face coverings, washing your hands, avoiding groups and so on.
Is there anything in particular your proud of regarding how you handled the pandemic?
I think that I would point to how the city has had a consistent message about the pandemic and how we've communicated that to the public.
Do you feel public events will make a return in 2021?
I'm optimistic that we're going to have many of these events return, I think it's likely to be the last half of 2021 at best, but it may be a bust for another year. It's just going to depend on compliance as far as those things that we need to do to protect ourselves and each other, and also how the rollout of the immunization works.
Last year proved incredibly difficult for many Franklin residents. What might you say to those who are continuing to struggle?
It has been a very tough year on everybody. We've seen greater stress as far as mental illness, domestic violence, we've seen an uptick in suicide, and I think we can all relate all this to the pandemic and lack of ability to socialize and have those normal lives that we all enjoy.
I find hope in Franklin that we now have a vaccine, we have a majority of our population that are doing the right thing as far as protecting themselves and each other. I would encourage everybody to persist [and] be strong as we stomp out this pandemic and move on back to a more normal time.
It's going to be probably a new normal in many respects, but I encourage people to continue to be flexible and do those things that are necessary to protect each other and themselves.
