Nearly one year after announcing plans to form a task force to look into mental health and substance use issues, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore revealed Tuesday morning the group has both developed a website that serves as a one-stop resource of sorts and established an initiative to begin training sessions to help bring down the number of suicides occurring in Franklin and Williamson County.
Moore made the announcement at Franklin Tomorrow’s quarterly Breakfast with the Mayors that was held through a Zoom webinar and hosted by the nonprofit’s executive director, Mindy Tate. Joining Moore on the panel were Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, state Sen. Jack Johnson, who serves on Gov. Bill Lee’s Economic Recovery Group; Williamson Inc. CEO and President Matt Largen; and Ellie Westman Chin, CEO and president of the Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The main topic, or course, was the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on various areas of life in Williamson County, and steps being taken to address those virus-related issues. This includes mental health, and Moore said that’s why he wanted to go ahead and announce plans the task force has undertaken.
“I originally intended to release this at [the upcoming May 15] State of the City address,” he said, “but we’re hearing so much anxiety and need in our community, I thought it was important to go ahead and bring this forward.”
The initiative Find Hope Franklin launched its website Tuesday morning, and Moore said visitors to the site can find a variety of resources that address mental health conditions. There are links to psychiatric hospitals, substance use centers and description discounts, among others.
“As our group met, it became increasingly apparent there are a lot of resources in our community, as well as nationally,” Moore said. “However, they are not condensed in one place and it was difficult to navigate to find what is needed, particularly if you’re in a crisis situation. The website would be an easy place to start, and would include listings for many of the expert resources in our community, of which many offer services on a sliding scale, providing quick reference guides for those in crisis, websites and resources categorized by topic.”
On the website, users will find a link at the very top of the home page to “find help now” for those who are in immediate crisis. This will take them to a variety of 24/7 crisis phone and text lines.
Coming next from this group will be QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) training for members of the community, an initiative to help stem the number of the area’s suicides.
“There is a high incidence of suicides in Franklin and Williamson County, and there has been a lot of focus to try to drive those numbers down by first of all educating trainers on QPR training and then reaching out to the community to train various civic groups. QPR is a known and proven strategy to train people to recognize the signs of crisis and help direct those in need to get assistance from professionals.
“Our goal is to create an army of QPR-trained residents in our community, and we’re working on our plan to initiate this training soon.”
Tate added that the next FrankTalks session, on Monday, May 11, will focus on mental health and will include on its panel at least one person from the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.
