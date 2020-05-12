As guidelines on physical distancing and restrictions on large gatherings remain in place because of the coronavirus outbreak, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore will be virtually delivering his 10th State of the City address Friday at 6 p.m.
The entire address will be produced completely using virtual interview tools and edited videos so anyone can watch from the comfort of their own homes.
“The State of the City address is an important outreach to our residents and provides information on the city’s accomplishments and challenges from the previous 12 months and what we see looking forward,” Moore said in a press release from the city. “I wanted to make sure we could still do the address even if it had to be in a new and different way.”
Moore’s presentation will give an update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the community. There will also be a discussion on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 and upcoming capital projects.
The State of the City will premiere on the city’s Facebook, YouTube and Instagram accounts, as well as on Franklin TV (Channel 10 on Comcast and Channel 99 on AT&T).
It will re-air Saturday at 8 p.m. and will be available to watch later on the City’s Facebook page, YouTube page and website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.