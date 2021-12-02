The Williamson County Library will host Franklin native and former congressional candidate Keeda Haynes for an author talk about Haynes' debut book, "Bending the Arc: My Journey from Prison to Politics."
The book explores Haynes' journey from Tennessee State University, where she graduated with a degree in criminal justice and psychology. She was later imprisoned for nearly four years for a crime she said she didn't commit — accepting delivered packages for her boyfriend that contained cannabis, something she said she was unaware of.
Haynes eventually served as a public defender before working in the non-profit sector where she advocates for criminal justice reform, and on Sunday, Dec. 5, she will share her story and sign copies of her book at the main library location in Franklin at 3 p.m.
More information about the event can be found here.
