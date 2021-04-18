Franklin's Hunter Metts advanced to the top nine contestants on this season of FOX's American Idol on Sunday night.
Metts was the last person chosen to move on in ABC's smash hit singing competition that is in its 19th season.
"I owe it to all of you for continuing to support me in a way that’s unlike anything else I’ve experienced in my life," Metts tweeted one hour before audience voting commenced on Sunday. "I think at times many of you believe in me more than I do myself."
As previously reported, Metts was born and raised in Franklin and graduated from Centennial High School in 2017.
Another Middle Tennessean, Columbia's Casandra Coleman also advanced to the top nine.
The next episode of American Idol will air on Monday at 7 p.m. central.
