The issue of paid parking in downtown Franklin became a rather hot topic at Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session as members differed on whether there should be some sort of regulation placed on the parking companies and one member going so far as to say it’s not the city’s concern.
“It’s really not our problem,” Dana McLendon, 2nd Ward, insisted as members discussed the issue after seeing a presentation that included photos of inconsistent signage and pavement markings barely readable in some of the paid lots. “It’s just getting to the point where every month we’re getting asked to make more regulations about something, much of which really isn’t our problem.”
Others see it differently. The presentation, given by City Administrator Eric Stuckey, assistant City Administrator Vernon Gerth and management fellow Holland Schellhase, pointed out that citizens and visitors are often confused on where they can park and where the appropriate kiosk is located. If a tourist, for instance violates the private paid parking lot rules, they can receive a fine of up to $150 for a violation, often leaving them with a negative impression of the community.
Bev Burger, 1st Ward, said she agrees with McLendon’s assessment that the board is being asked too much to establish regulations.
“But this is a problem and it reflects bad on the city of Franklin even though we don’t operate [the paid lots],” she said.
“This is long overdue. I have had numerous people complain to me that this is so confusing. We need consistency. It’s not fair to the residents of our city and it’s not fair to our visitors.”
There are six private off-street surface parking facilities in downtown Franklin, each managed by different companies. The city of Franklin has frequently received complaints from citizens and visitors regarding confusion and fines received from these private parking operators, according to the presentation.
City staff would like to clearly communicate where the private paid lots are located, and that signage be of consistent size and placement and have clear messages.
“We don’t have all the answers yet,” Stuckey said to aldermen. “But we’d like to get your guidance on whether you’d like us to develop a regulatory, or a framework, to help make more understandable signage and identification of where people pay and different paid spots from other spots.”
McLendon wasn’t budging.
“I would venture to say that the vast majority of people who are going to these parking lots pay without a problem and comply, and we never hear from them,” he said, his voice getting louder and louder.
“We are literally preparing to legislate something that makes it our problem, when it’s likely to be a small minority of people who can’t figure out a paid parking lot, signage or not, or who didn’t bother to do it and are just mad because they got a $75 bill.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.