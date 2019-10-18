To kick off the Halloween season, Franklin on Foot is partnering with the Lotz House to offer evening ghost tours on the historic property.
Guided by Margie Thessin, owner of Franklin on Foot and author of “Ghosts of Franklin: Tennessee’s Most Haunted Town,” guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits that are said to haunt the home. The Lotz House has been featured on the Travel Channel’s “Haunted Live” as well as “The Most Terrifying Places in America.”
“So many Halloween ghost tours are fabricated with spooks jumping out from behind a door and pranks with visitors. On these tours, we’ll be telling real stories of unexplained sightings and happenings at the Lotz House from many years ago to current day. This is a real, genuine ghost tour that is more chilling because it’s what really happened on these grounds and in this house,” Thessin said.
At the center of the gruesome Battle of Franklin, the Lotz House witnessed untold bloodshed. The traumatic past and the unexplained phenomena seen by many of its visitors led the home to be dubbed the “Second-Most Terrifying Place in America” by the Travel Channel. These strange happenings include a woman crying out for a loved one, a little girl staring out the window and ordinary items that just won’t stay put.
Guided tours will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run every hour until the final tour ends at 10:30 p.m. every Friday night through October and on Halloween night. Tickets are $20 and there are a limited number of spots available. To purchase your tickets, visit www.franklinonfoot.com.
