The Franklin Police Department is collecting unwrapped toys for children up to 16 years old in the Franklin Police Headquarters Lobby, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., between now and Dec. 19, according to a release.
The drive is named for Krisi Clark and her 10-year-old son, Carter Oakley: On Feb.16, 2015, Kristi and her son were hit by a semi and killed after they got out of their car to help five people in an overturned SUV on an ice-covered I-65 in Franklin.
"Nearly five years later, Kristi’s dad, Brad Lewis, stays very much in touch with members of the Franklin Police Department," the release says. "A bond brought about by tragedy will bring help to needy families this Christmas, in memory of two good Samaritans who died helping others in need."
Lewis a skilled craftsman, has built 10-wooden toy boxes in his daughter & grandson’s honor and donated them to the Franklin Police Department. Now, Franklin Police Officers want to fill them with toys for needy Franklin families.
“Kristi and Carter’s lives were cut short while they were helping others,” said Chief Deborah Faulkner. “It is our honor to help others in their memory.”
