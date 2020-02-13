The Franklin Police Department announced the arrest of 38-year-old Kevin Conklin, of Spring Hill, after FPD officers found Conklin's disabled truck off of Highway 96 West just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to a news release, officers encountered Conklin as he was attempting to change a flat tire on the truck whose driver's side front end was severely damaged.
Officers are unsure what Conklin hit with his truck but did determine that he was impaired and charged him with driving under the influence.
Accoriding to the news release, the Magistrate released Conklin on his own recognizance and he is due back in court on Feb. 27.
