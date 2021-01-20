The Franklin Police Department announced that they will step up patrols in areas targeted by recent vehicle burglaries.
The announcement was made in a Wednesday news release, after a smash and grab burglary was reported on Wednesday morning at Aspen Grove Park where an unidentified woman's purse was stolen.
As previously reported, a rise in smash and grab auto burglaries have been seen across the county, some of which are believed to be connected to what police called the "Felony Lane Gang."
FPD reports that at least eight of these style of burglaries have occurred in January alone.
Police urge citizens to take their valuables with them when leaving their vehicles or at least stow them out of sight in their vehicles, especially when parked at parks, fitness centers and daycares where many of the burglaries have occurred.
