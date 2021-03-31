The Franklin Police Department arrested a Columbia man on Tuesday evening after it said he crashed a vehicle in Cool Springs before fleeing.
According to a Franklin Police Department news release, shortly before 6:30 p.m., police were called to reports of a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 65, and upon arrival police found a heavily damaged vehicle with flat tires in a parking lot near the crash.
Police said that they did find a man, identified as 40-year-old Donald Brewster, who it said fled the crash on foot.
FPD said that Brewster's vehicle has slammed into the back of another car, but did not injure the other driver.
Brewster was charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, drug possession, failure to provide proof of insurance, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to report.
Brewster was booked and released on a $5,500 bond set by the Magistrate, and has a court date of June 22.
