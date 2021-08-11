The Franklin Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Franklin man in connection with the July 24 vandalism of J. Lee’s Boutique.
According to an FPD news release, Christopher Bryson, of Franklin, was arrested after police alleged that Bryson spray-painted the building and a vehicle at the business.
Police said that Bryson is a contractor who had been working for the victim, JoAnna Corbin, who found the vandalism just hours before the grand opening of her business.
With the support of the Franklin community, the business still celebrated the occasion despite the damage.
Bryson has been charged with felony vandalism and was booked in jail on a $2,000 bond. He is due in court on Oct. 26.
