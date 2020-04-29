The Franklin Police Department arrested 42-year-old Casey Majors on Tuesday evening after he allegedly punched a woman in the face before stabbing a man in the arm on a recreation trail.
According to an FPD news release, three women, two men, two young children and a puppy were walking on the trail near Ploughman’s Bend Drive in the Chestnut Bend neighborhood and were approached by Majors who was riding a bicycle, which started a confrontation.
The exact cause of the confrontation has not been released, but according to FPD, the confrontation escalated with Majors punching an unidentified 23-year-old woman in the face.
Police then allege that as Majors was pulled off of the woman by other people on the trail, Majors then pulled a knife and stabbed an unidentified 38-year-old man in the bicep.
Responding officers issued aid to the man until paramedics arrived and transported him to a local trauma center where he was treated and released.
Majors was arrested in the area and was booked and released from the Williamson County Jail after posting a $30,000 bond. He is due in court on May 7, and has been charged with Assault and Aggravated Assault.
Police said that both of the victims live nearby and had no connection to Majors.
