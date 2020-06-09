The Franklin Police Department announced the arrest of 48-year-old Patrick Petway who police say stabbed a man in the chest on Natchez Street on Friday night.
Police were initially searching for Petway for two days who they said may have been driving a white Buick, before he was arrested on Monday.
The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Petway is facing one count of aggravated assault and was set to appear in court on Tuesday.
No other information about the incident is available at this time.
