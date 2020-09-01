The Franklin Police Department announced the arrest of a Franklin man on Tuesday morning.
Police said he fled from a home sparking a pursuit with a department helicopter and K9s, and briefly putting a nearby school on lockdown.
According to a FPD news release, the incident took place at 8:40 a.m. when 21-year-old Nicholas Owens allegedly fled from a home on Grenadier Drive while officers attempted to arrest Owens on outstanding charges.
Police said that Owens failed to appear in court on charges including aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and auto burglary, and when they attempted to arrest him, they said that he fled the home.
FPD was joined by Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputies and eventually captured Owens at 9:20 a.m. outside an Arsenal Drive home.
Police said that a nearby elementary school was alerted to shelter in place during the incident which was lifted following Owens’ capture.
Police credited citizens with helping to capture Owens, who is now held in the Williamson County jail.
"Citizen calls to the 9-1-1 Center about the fleeing suspect running through their yards were instrumental in his capture, and we applaud those citizens," FPD said in the release.
Owens has not be issued a new court date at this time.
