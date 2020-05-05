The Franklin Police Department announced the arrest of 40-year-old Jeremy Love after police said that Love was caught stealing packages from the porch of a Franklin home.
According to a news release, Love can be seen in a home surveillance video from May 2 where Love takes two packages containing scooters from the home.
The victim uploaded the video to the Ring Neighbors App, and citizen tips quickly identified Franklin resident Jeremy Love, a convicted felon, as the suspect in the crime.
Franklin Police officers arrested Love at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday after they spotted him riding through a mobile home park.
Love was charged with theft and was released on the $5,000 bond set by the Magistrate. He is due in court later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.