Franklin police arrested a Nashville man on Wednesday after they said he slashed a car's tires at the Mallory Lane Sonic restaurant and treated to cut a man with a knife.
According to an FPD news release, the man identified as 29-year-old Randy Ray Cunningham, of Nashville, approached two unidentified people who were in a vehicle at the drive in-style restaurant and attempted to sell the couple coupons.
When they declined the offer, police said that Cunningham began beating on the couple's car before producing a large hunting-style knife that he allegedly used to slash the vehicle's tire and threatened to cut the unidentified male victim before fleeing the scene.
FPD officers found Cunningham hiding in a restroom of a nearby business where they arrested him.
Police said that Cunningham is a convicted felon with a violent history, but they did not specify his previous convictions.
Cunningham was charged with one count of felony vandalism and two counts of aggravated assault and was booked in the Williamson County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.