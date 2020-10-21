The Franklin Police Department announced the arrest of a 45-year-old Nashville man in the alleged theft of packages from Franklin homes.
According to an FPD news release, the arrest stems from a doorbell camera video that the department published on Sept. 3, that they said shows Rafael Jimenez Jr. stealing a package.
"A break in the case came after a Crime Stoppers tip led police to a location where he was staying, yesterday in Nashville. Jimenez was arrested without incident and booked into the Williamson County Jail," the news release reads.
FPD said that Jimenez is also wanted by Sumner, Maury, and Davidson Counties on multiple, unrelated charges, although they did not specify the charges.
Jimenez was charged with two counts of theft, two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of failure to appear on previous charges and two counts of violation of probation, and is being held on a $34,000 bond.
