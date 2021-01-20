The Franklin Police Department announced the arrest of an unidentified man who fled Metro Nashville Police officers on Wednesday afternoon before the suspect crashed in Franklin and was apprehended.
According to an FPD news release, FPD officers attempted to pull the driver over near downtown Franklin before the driver crashed into four vehicles on Action Street, including two FPD vehicles.
FPD reports that a police helicopter was used in the pursuit that resulted in no injuries, but they did not release the identity or charges against the driver who is now behind bars.
